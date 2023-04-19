Herbst Group LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Herbst Group LLC cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 7,693,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,209. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

