Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $5.01 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00017183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $182.98 million and $351,062.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,163.11 or 1.00056156 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.06913502 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $264,470.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.