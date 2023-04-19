Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,478,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.77. 194,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

