Hess Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Trading Up 0.1 %

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

NYSE:HES opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,478,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

