HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 751,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,209,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HEXO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HEXO by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in HEXO by 571.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HEXO by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HEXO by 181.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.