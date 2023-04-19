HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 751,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,209,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
