HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DINO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. 536,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,163. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

