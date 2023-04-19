Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,851,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.