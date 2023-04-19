Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

ESGD traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,396. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

