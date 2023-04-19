Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $204.41 million and approximately $27.69 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 467,879,790 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

