H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.0 days.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF remained flat at $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company. It engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

