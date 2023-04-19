HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Cut to GBX 671

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 683 ($8.45) to GBX 671 ($8.30) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.65) to GBX 840 ($10.39) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $681.22.

HSBC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 1,754,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $65,592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

