HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.27. 351,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,573. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $459.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

