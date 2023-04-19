Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Price Down 24.8%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) fell 24.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.67.

Hunting Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

About Hunting

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

