Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
