Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. 758,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,713. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Stories

