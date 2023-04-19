iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Trading 0% Higher

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.81. 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.