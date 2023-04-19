IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $482.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $517.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

