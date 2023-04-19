Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $8.60. Immersion shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 388,589 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMMR. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $251.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. Immersion had a net margin of 79.73% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also

