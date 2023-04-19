ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 3.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.21. 740,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,487,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 10.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 72.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 149.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 698,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.