Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.76

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 2186599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

