Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.76

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 2186599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
