Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

INGXF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 1,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

