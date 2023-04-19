Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.66

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $8.54. Innodata shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 133,411 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Innodata Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innodata by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

Further Reading

