Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPIX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 203,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,743. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies with anti-infective, oncology, anti-inflammatory and dermatology applications. The firm’s lead cancer compound, Kevetrin, is an anti-cancer drug which has demonstrated the ability in pre-clinical studies to regulate the p53 pathway and attack cancers.

