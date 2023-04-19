Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPIX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 203,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,743. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
