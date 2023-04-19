Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Up 4%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 165,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 713,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $826.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Innoviva by 14.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

