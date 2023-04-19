Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells 295,808 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Davis Jerel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00.

KDNY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 417,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 287,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,575 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,431,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 369,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDNY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

