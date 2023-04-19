Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $102,790.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Etsy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $118.13. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

