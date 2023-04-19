Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Sells 3,395 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Immunovant stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 675,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.91.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

