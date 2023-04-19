Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 486,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,350. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

