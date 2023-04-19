Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 51,104 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,642,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,090.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 542,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,222. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

