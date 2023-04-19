Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells 4,338 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $190.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

