Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $17.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

