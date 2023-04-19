Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.85. 1,455,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,311. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.