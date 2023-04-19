Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 213,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,280,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,562,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

