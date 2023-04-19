Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 65 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $158.57. 40,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,895. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

