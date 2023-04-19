Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after acquiring an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.