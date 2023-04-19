Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

