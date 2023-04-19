Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

