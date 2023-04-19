Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

