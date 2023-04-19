Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN opened at $2.35 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also

