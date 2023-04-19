Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at $139,260,627.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,298,600. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

