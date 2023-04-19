Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Intevac news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,800 shares of company stock worth $475,204. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intevac by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Intevac by 887.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,973 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVAC shares. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac Stock Down 0.8 %

IVAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. 74,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,968. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile



Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

