Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Intevac news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,800 shares of company stock worth $475,204. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intevac by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Intevac by 887.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,973 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intevac Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVAC shares. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IVAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. 74,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,968. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.