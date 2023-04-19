Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Reduced by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $87,967,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.