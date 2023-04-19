Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.94.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

INTU traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $445.49. 801,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,909. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $492.37. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.35 and its 200-day moving average is $406.66.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.