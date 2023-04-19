Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) is MRA Advisory Group’s 4th Largest Position

MRA Advisory Group decreased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,861 shares during the period. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DJD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DJD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. 6,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,595. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.