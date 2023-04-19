Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

