Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.