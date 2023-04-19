Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is Palladiem LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Palladiem LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 6.2% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 75,778 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. 111,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,329. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

