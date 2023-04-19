Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 19th (AGYS, CTRE, DOC, HR, IVREF, LTC, MPW, NHI, OHI, PEAK)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 19th:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

