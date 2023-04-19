Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 19th (AGYS, CTRE, DOC, HR, IVREF, LTC, MPW, NHI, OHI, PEAK)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 19th:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

