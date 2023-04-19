Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.86. The company had a trading volume of 142,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,471. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.64.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

