Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 589 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 773,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $99.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

